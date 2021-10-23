Government deficit 2.7 percent of GDP in August

News
Ministry of Finance.
Ministry of Finance. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The deficit of the Estonian government sector equaled 2.7 percent of GDP, or €801 million, at the end of August, having declined by €171 million compared with the same time last year, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The decrease is mainly due to increased tax revenues and lower supplementary budget expenditures compared to the previous year, the ministry said.

Risto Kaarna, chief specialist at the fiscal policy department of the Ministry of Finance, said there has been a methodological change in the state budget position concerning the suspension of state payments in the second pillar.

"Eurostat has issued the guideline that it should be treated as a debt to the private sector, which means that if it was previously accounted for as government revenue, it cannot now be recorded in this way. Compared to the previous year, the budget position in the state accounts has been adjusted by -€147.5 million last year and -€205.5 million this year. Compensation for suspended payments in 2021-2024 is correspondingly a correction of the position compared to the latest forecast," Kaarna said in a statement.

The analyst said the budget deficit of the Unemployment Insurance Fund was €29.4 million by the end of August due to the increased costs of unemployment insurance benefits and the wage support measure.

"At the same time, compared to the first eight months of 2020, the deficit was €274.5 million lower, as the wage support measure planned with the supplementary budget was smaller this year and part of the costs were also covered by the funds allocated to the Unemployment Insurance Fund with the supplementary budget," Kaarna said.

He said the Health Insurance Fund's budget surplus has increased by €50 million compared to the previous year to €92.4 million thanks to the operating support provided from the state budget to compensate for the receipt of social tax lower than the pre-crisis level.

The budget surplus of local governments decreased by €63.6 million to €10.2 million in August. According to the analyst, the surplus is €123.3 million eros lower than last year, mainly due to active investment activities.

"Although the state has allocated quite a large amount of investment subsidies to local governments, they can be accounted for at the end of projects. In other words, according to the Ministry of Finance, the larger minus is due to pending investments. The result of the main activity is similar to the previous year," Kaarna said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Government deficit 2.7 percent of GDP in August

12:57

Gallery: Protesters rally against coronavirus restrictions in Tallinn

12:19

Researcher: Society-wide coronavirus restrictions may be necessary

11:31

Health Board: 453 hospitalized covid patients, 1,634 new cases, five deaths

09:57

EKRE goes to court over e-voting translation issue

09:53

Social Democrats to start coalition talks with Center in Tallinn

09:21

Electoral alliance, Eesti 200 to form coalition in Narva

08:45

Emergency care to be prioritized from Monday, planned treatment suspended

08:20

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 25

22.10

Kontaveit storms through to Moscow semi-finals

22.10

9,000 households still without power as storm continues Updated

22.10

Vaccination rate of prison inmates stands at 78 percent

22.10

Statistics: Cargo volumes via ports up 9 percent on year to September

22.10

State to amalgamate Nordica, Regional Jet, TVH into one holding company

22.10

Tõnis Niinemets: Don't get angry, just wonder

22.10

President: Every Estonian must do all they can in fight against pandemic

22.10

Chemi-Pharm to build pharmaceutical plant in Saku municipality

22.10

Legal scholar: Proportionality of new restrictions questionable

22.10

Prime minister: Anneli Ott can continue as culture minister

22.10

Katri Raik: EKRE's quest for Russian vote was a bluff

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

21.10

Government approves new coronavirus restrictions, in place for rest of 2021

22.10

9,000 households still without power as storm continues Updated

22.10

President: Every Estonian must do all they can in fight against pandemic

08:20

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 25

22.10

Health Board: 446 hospitalized patients, 1,324 cases, five deaths

22.10

Tõnis Niinemets: Don't get angry, just wonder

22.10

Katri Raik: EKRE's quest for Russian vote was a bluff

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: