'Samost ja Aaspõllu': New measures will not boost vaccination rate

It is probable that new coronavirus restrictions to enter into force on Monday will not noticeably boost the vaccination pace, journalists Anvar Samost and Huko Aaspõllu found on Sunday.

Aaspõllu said that the effect of new measures will be virtually nonexistent. Samost said that while there is a chance, he also believes restrictions will not motivate a lot of people to get the shot.

Aaspõllu added that the possibility to access entertainment might motivate younger people to vaccinate. "Perhaps people whom the measures will inconvenience will be motivated," he said.

Samost said that older people could rather be motivated through benefits at which possibility some politicians have hinted.

"I believe that giving every 65-70-year-old person a medicines or dental care voucher worth €100 would be far more effective," Samost suggested.

Aaspõllu said it would be opening Pandora's box as people might come to expect benefits for all kinds of vaccines.

"It seems fundamentally harebrained to bribe people using their own tax money so they would do what is good for them," Aaspõllu said, adding that it would also lead some people to believe that coronavirus vaccines cannot be beneficial if people are being paid to get them.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

