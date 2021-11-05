Survey: Support for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas falls

A new survey shows support is falling for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and the actions she has taken as leader.

The poll, carried out by Norstat and Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), shows 56 percent - more than half - of respondents do not approve of Kallas' work while 28 percent did. 17 percent of respondents did not answer the question.

This is a fall of 6 percent compared to a polling a month ago, when 50 percent of respondents did not agree with the prime minister's work and 32 percent did.

The pollster also asked people to assess the work of the government as a whole. 50 percent of respondents said the government was doing poorly, 39 percent said it was doing well, while 11 percent did not answer.

A month ago, 51 percent said the work was bad and 43 percent said good.

Respondents who support the Reform Party were happy with the prime minister's work and 75 percent approved of Kallas' activities. Additionally, 83 percent think the government - which is led by Reform in a two-party coalition - is doing a good job.

Supporters of other parties did not agree.

Among junior coalition party Center's supporters, 37 percent believe the government is doing well and 16 percent support Kallas' actions.

Norstat conducted the survey from October 27-November 2 and asked 1,002 Estonian citizens over 18.

