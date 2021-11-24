Court upholds €11 million claim against Tallinna Vesi

News
Tallinna Vesi CEO Aleksandr Timofejev.
Tallinna Vesi CEO Aleksandr Timofejev. Source: Aleksandr Hussainov/ERR
News

A court has upheld a claim against listed water supplier Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of alleged overcharging.

The first-tier Tallinn-based Harju County Court upheld the claim, brought by OÜ Salinee, of over €11 million, inclusive of interest.

Tallinna Vesi itself says it wholly rejects the claim, saying it has always acted legitimately in applying fair tariffs imposed in accordance with current law.

AS Tallinna Vesi CEO Aleksandr Timofejev said: "The company has always acted legitimately by applying fair tariffs imposed in accordance with the law in force, and in our opinion, there are no grounds for submitting claims.

"The water tariff applied in the service area of Tallinna Vesi is one of the lowest in Estonia. Regular laboratory tests and customer feedback confirm that drinking water is of high quality and consumers are pleased with our services. To ensure this, we are making continuous investments to improve the water service," Timofejev went on.

The company says the current proceedings will have no impact on its financial results or share price.

"To hedge the risks, however, we have formed a provision to ensure the company's sustainable development and continue with planned investments," Timofejev added.

Representative of the claimant Indrek Leppik told BNS that: "Tallinna Vesi as the monopolistic entrepreneur in the market has earned unlawful revenues exceeding the permitted amount at the expense of consumers of water services."

The claims date from the period 2011-2019a nd total €6,977,340.52 euros plus interest of the amount of €3,214,378.59, while the court action may take two to three years to resolve, according to Leppik.

Tallinna Vesi said that the claimant has requested that the proceeding be suspended until a final ruling has been issued in the civil case pending before the Harju County Court, where nine undertakings claimed compensation of €1.4 million euros in the same circumstances. No hearing on this has yet taken place.

A Supreme Court decision of 2017 confirming in a dispute between the Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) and Tallinna Vesi that water services prices in the service areas of Tallinn and Saue had been incompatible with requirements in the Public Water Supply and Sewerage Act since 2011 is a precedent, Leppik added.

Tallinna Vesi is one of only a few private sector water firms in Estonia, and by far the largest. Water supply is the responsibility of local authorities in most other districts and settlements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:03

First ever private movie investment fund launched

19:34

Iconic Haapsalu church bell-tower work nears completion

19:28

Prime minister in Paris: We in Europe must face challenges together

18:53

State to give €9 million in additional support to maritime sector next year

18:34

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir album nominated for Grammy

18:18

132 ideas submitted for Tallinn participatory budget

17:51

Court upholds €11 million claim against Tallinna Vesi

17:18

PPA Covid compliance monitoring costs €290,000

16:57

EKRE suspects corruption involved in Elva coalition formation

16:31

TLÜ rector: Information science graduates do not work in libraries

16:10

Reform MP: Party should stick with Kallas into 2023 elections

15:35

NATO ambassador: US remains critical for Estonia, Europe security

15:02

Global Estonian Report: November 24 – December 1

14:31

National Audit Office: MPs should be shown vaccine purchase contracts

14:25

Liimets to German foreign minister: Crucial EU speaks in one voice

14:06

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

13:39

Weekly: Some local residents express cynicism over southeast border work

13:04

Tallinn schools' adminstrative contracts to change

12:49

Ministry recommends schools only test unvaccinated staff and students

12:21

Gallery: Umbrella installation opened to remember poet Betti Alver

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

23.11

Estonian-Russian border secured with razor blade wire in Narva

23.11

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

09:48

Coronavirus vaccination passes valid for 12 months in Estonia

23.11

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

10:33

Health Board: 376 hospitalized patients, 655 new cases, 9 deaths

14:06

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

23.11

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: