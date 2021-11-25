Culture minister: New performing arts act helps sector operate

On Wednesday, the Performing Arts Institutions Act passed its first reading at the Riigikogu. The new law will rearrange the funding system of performing arts institutions and makes the legislation of performing arts institutions clearer and more flexible.

"The area has developed faster than the supportive legislative room. The currently valid law has caused confusion surrounding the funding of performing arts institutions and even brought along court disputes. Therefore, it's important to renew the legislative room so that there would be better terms for performing arts in the future," Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center) said. "The state trusts its theaters and we should be to regulate them as little as possible."

The new law modernizes the concept of a performing arts institution and other aspects that have changed over time in the practice of the performing arts (the law originates from 2003). In addition, the bureaucratic burden and administrative burden on these institutions will be reduced.

On a practical level, the obligation to form a creative council is removed, in addition, there will be a possibility to conclude relationships on laws of obligations with creative workers.

According to the draft, it is possible to extend the contract concluded with the head of a performance institution once for up to five years without organizing a public competition. Currently, there is a competition for a vacancy and a contract for up to five years.

The Performing Arts Institutions Act is related to several other Acts, including the Copyright Act, the Preservation Copy Act, the Archives Act, the Foundations Act, etc. In the new version, the intermediate amendments and requirements of these laws have also been reviewed and brought into line with the current ones.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!