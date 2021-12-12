RIA: Estonian firms may be affected by Java language vulnerability

News
Information System Authority (RIA) word mark.
Information System Authority (RIA) word mark. Source: Nelli Pello/RIA
News

The Java programming language contains a vulnerability which in theory could enable an attacker to take control of a server, the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) says.

RIA as a result urges all agencies to check whether they may be affected by the vulnerability and take countermeasures where necessary.

Tonu Tammer, head of the cyber incident response department (CERT-EE) at RIA, said: "Businesses and public institutions should review Java-based services in their service portfolio. Check whether updates have been issued for the products you use. If so, do the updates quickly because they patch the critical security vulnerability."

This is especially important for systems that can be accessed online, he added.

"We have contacted the institutions and vulnerable services have now been closed. We will continue to assist the affected companies in every way possible and search for new cases," Tammer said.

"The more information we have about cases in Estonia, the better we can offer help and prevent threats," Tammer added.

The vuln is a global one and resides in Java's Apache Log4j logging function, BNS reports.

Potential vulnerabilities should be patched, while RIA recommends that companies that who fear they may have been compromised email the agency here.

Various servers have been affected by the vulnerability, BNS reports.

CERT-EE also exchanges information with partners around the world and monitors developments to prevent possible attacks, while temporary measures were taken Friday night at state agencies in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Ida-Viru County road closed after traffic accident

16:12

RIA: Estonian firms may be affected by Java language vulnerability

14:19

Estonia's 2020 passenger flight numbers drop very close to EU average

13:45

Nationwide Christmas peace to be declared from Jõgeva Sunday afternoon

12:22

MEPs: US-Russia talks caused confusion, mixed messages

11:16

Health Board: 275 hospitalized patients, 377 new cases, 4 deaths

10:50

November passenger numbers on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes up 4 percent

10:30

Dogs liberated from Ida-Viru County puppy farm soon to get new homes

09:53

Continued thaw, snow in places brings hazardous driving conditions Sunday

09:43

Speed skater Marten Liiv sets new Estonian record over 1,500 meters

09:32

Last batch of Eesti Laul 2022 semi-finalists announced

11.12

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

11.12

Tallinn's participatory budget voting ends on Sunday

11.12

Opposition parties not satisfied with government's coronavirus measures

11.12

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Estonia's circular economy

11.12

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13

11.12

Vocational schools to introduce rapid testing next week

11.12

SEB: Activity on Estonian property market highest in 5 years

11.12

Health Board: 267 hospitalized patients, 456 new cases, 3 deaths

11.12

Tartu University Hospital lowers COVID-19 risk level

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

11.12

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13

11.12

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

09.12

Tallinn city government issues freezing rain hazard warning for Friday

10.12

Estonia's Mobile-ID procurement fails

10.12

Report: Human rights in Estonia have deteriorated over last 2 years

11:16

Health Board: 275 hospitalized patients, 377 new cases, 4 deaths

11.12

SEB: Activity on Estonian property market highest in 5 years

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: