European Commission pays Estonia €126 million out of recovery fund

News
Ursula von der Leyen.
Ursula von der Leyen. Source: Etienne Ansotte (Euroopa Komisjon)
News

The European Commission on Friday paid Estonia €126 million of the European Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which is 13 percent of the amount allocated to the state from the recovery fund.

"The pre-financing will help Estonia start implementing the measures set out in the Recovery and Resilience Plan. These include reforms and investments to increase energy efficiency and sustainable mobility and to improve the accessibility and resilience of the health care system," Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission said.

The Commission will authorize further disbursements in accordance with the implementation of the investments and reforms described in the Estonian Recovery and Resilience Plan. During the term of the plan, the state will receive a total of €969.3 million in subsidies.

Estonia plans to will invest €92 million in the introduction of renewable energy and increasing energy efficiency and €50 million in testing the hydrogen value chain. €96 million will be invested in sustainable transport, including the construction of a Rail Baltic terminal in Tallinn. The plan will also support a green transition for businesses, including €100 million through a green fund to fund innovative technologies.

The plan will invest €93 million in upgrading digital government services with the latest technologies. The digital switchover will also support 230 small and medium-sized enterprises with €58 million and invest €24 million in broadband internet connections in rural areas.

€280 million will be invested in the construction of a medical campus in northern Estonia, in addition, it is planned to alleviate the shortage of health care workers. €10 million will be invested in youth employment and the provision of long-term care will be expanded.

Since June 2021, the Commission has raised €71 billion for EU NextGenerationEU through long-term EU bonds, of which €12 billion has been raised through NextGenerationEU's first green bond issue.

On December 14, the Commission published a financing plan for the first half of 2022. The plan stipulates issuing €50 billion in EU long-term bonds from January to June 2022, plus short-term EU bonds. In addition, the Commission currently has around €20 billion worth of short-term EU bonds.

Part of the NextGenerationEU is the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which will provide €723.8 billion to support investment and reform in all Member States, supporting the green and digital revolution.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:03

Radio news editor Mall Mälberg receives ERR award

19:01

Search for new Health Board director fails Updated

18:55

Making buildings in Estonia energy efficient to cost €22 billion

18:28

European Commission pays Estonia €126 million out of recovery fund

17:53

Tallinn Airport finds solution for small forest at airfield

17:29

Ekspress Grupp buys media company Geenius Meedia

17:02

TV3 channel news show to get new chief producer

16:28

Head of Narva Vaba Lava theater: We will manage until end of January

16:02

Central bank governor: ECB is ready to tighten monetary policy faster

15:29

Population census to start on December 28 with online survey

15:01

Ossinovski not paid for Tallinn city council chair work, continues as MP

14:10

Network operators happy about decision to auction 5G frequencies

13:43

Psychologist: Vaccination not helpful if it only provides access to clubs

13:17

Wastewater study: Level of coronavirus in Estonia remains unchanged

12:49

Minimum wage for cultural workers to increase to €1,400

12:21

Estonia wants to decide how plastic reduction will be reported

11:55

Estonian MFA: China's pressure on Lithuania 'unacceptable'

11:25

Tartu to begin paying energy price compensation in January

10:54

Health Board: 257 hospitalized covid patients, 603 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Tallinn extends first sick leave day compensation scheme until June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

09:07

EU agrees to shorten coronavirus vaccine passport validity to 9 months

16.12

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

10:54

Health Board: 257 hospitalized covid patients, 603 new cases, 5 deaths

13:43

Psychologist: Vaccination not helpful if it only provides access to clubs

09:52

Ratings: EKRE, Eesti 200 most popular parties

16.12

Health minister: No more restrictions to be eased for start of new year

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: