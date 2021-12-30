Narva cat shelter receives €12,000 donation for Christmas

Feline fans collected some €12,000 in donations for the Narva Cat Room (Narva Kassituba) shelter over the holidays.

Narva Cat Room is the largest of its kind in Narva with a cat colony of over 300 occupying the rooms of an old kindergarten building, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

Cats are often brought in from homes, where they are no longer needed. "Where don't we find them? Horticultural associations, The Eesti and Balti power stations, the former Joala factory in Kreenholm. Old people leave this life and we take in some older cats," Dmitri, a volunteer, said.

There is also a cat at the shelter who is claimed to have previously lived in the yard of the city government building. Previous city officials and even mayors have come through to feed the feline, but the cat is unfortunately quite unlucky in terms of finding a home due to its age.

Young cats have the best outlook for finding a home, but older cats have little else to do but blame Father Time.

The shelter began December with a bare budget and loans received a surprise €12,000 donation over the holidays. This is the largest amount ever collected for cats in Estonia.

"This is actually helpful. Thank you. This is very pleasant. People bring us a lot of cat food. I try to show them that it is not a myth that we have this many cats," Dmitri said.

The shelter will use the donation to manage for about a month and a half as 300 cats require quite a bit of care, treatments and food.

Cats at the Narva Cat Room. Source: ERR

--

