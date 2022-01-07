Gallery: Children's singing competition to start on Sunday

On Sunday, January 9, at 6.45 p.m., the song contest "Stage of Stars" (Tähtede lava) will premiere on the ETV screen, and the best young Estonian singer of 2022 will be revealed. The show is to be hosted by singer Jaagup Tuisk, who participated in a similar format in 'Laulukarussell'.

On Sundays, "Tähtede lava" will present young talented singers from all over Estonia who have entered the TV competition from the county preliminary rounds and selected by the jury. 100 young singers were selected from the regional preliminary heats, and 48 ​​of them will now be shown on the TV show by the jury.

Television viewers will receive four semi-finals on consecutive Sundays and a spectacular "Tähtede lava" final on February 6.

Singers aged 3-15 will take part in the show, the youngest age group, children aged three to seven, will perform in the first show. The jury will select their favorite from each show, while the other finalist will be identified with the help of viewers, who will be able to vote for their favorite by phone during the week.

The jury of "Tähtede lava" consists of musicians Hanna-Liina Võsa, Liisi Koikson, Hele Kõrve, Robert Linna, Sirje Medell, Kadri Hunt and Hirvo Surva. The show is hosted by Jaagup Tuisk, an already experienced participant in the singing competition, who performed in front of the audience both at the "Laulukarussell" program and at the "Eesti laul" competition. In addition to the singers, a well-known artist joins the show every Sunday, and Märten Männiste will take the stage in the opening show.

All performances of "Tähtede lava" can also be viewed on Lasteekraan.ee from Sunday. With the help of the children's portal, an additional finalist will be revealed, as all the performances of the best singers of the county competitions who did not make it to the semi-finals will be uploaded to the website, and the singer with the most votes will go straight to the grand finale.

