Natural population growth in minus by 5,300 people

News
Maternity ward.
Maternity ward. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei
News

Last year, 13,138 people were born and 18,445 people died in Estonia, which means that there's negative natural population growth of 5,307 people, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Last year, the birth of 13,138 children was registered according to data of the Department of Population Operations at the Ministry of the Interior. 6,754 of these were boys and 6,384 were girls. 232 pairs of twins were registered, 71 pairs of boys and 86 pairs of girls and 75 mixed pairs. Two triplets were born.

The most popular names for boys were Robin, Mark, Oliver, Sebastian, Hugo, Rasmus, Henri, Martin, Kristofer and Aron. Most popular girl names were Mia, Sofia, Emily, Hanna, Eva, Lenna, Nora, Marta, Alisa, Emma and Mirtel.

In 2021, 5,774 marriages were concluded, 2,445 marriages were dissolved.

A new name was given to 1,739 people.

Last year, 18,445 deaths were recorded.

Last December, 954 births and 1,667 deaths were registered.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.01

Siim Kallas: Crises require common sense

12.01

Independence Day reception canceled for second consecutive year

12.01

Ratas: If coalition remains, I will seek Riigikogu speaker second term

12.01

Natural population growth in minus by 5,300 people

12.01

Prime minister: State lacks data to create simpler energy support measure

12.01

Riigikogu speaker: More energy costs support measures surely needed

12.01

Lauristin: It saddens me that EKRE has given the elite a bad name

12.01

RMK: Over 9,000 Christmas trees taken from state forests this year

12.01

Price of 95 gasoline reaches new all-time record

12.01

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

12.01

Peak period crypto mining makes up 1 percent of all electricity consumption

12.01

Weekly: Ex-presidential office chief joins Eesti 200

12.01

EDF volunteer: It was a big responsibility to help resolve border crisis

12.01

Kontaveit makes it to quarterfinals in Sydney

12.01

Popov in support of reimplementing rapid tests for public space entry

12.01

Head of prime minister's office: Center's proposal will not happen

12.01

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

12.01

British armed forces radio daily broadcast covering Estonia deployment

12.01

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

12.01

Almost 500 households in Tartu apply for energy support measure

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

11.01

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths

12.01

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

12.01

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

12.01

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

12.01

We are responding to Russia's actions, says Danish ambassador to Estonia

12.01

Center proposes electricity compensation measure for all private consumers

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: