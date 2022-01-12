Natural population growth in minus by 5,300 people

Last year, 13,138 people were born and 18,445 people died in Estonia, which means that there's negative natural population growth of 5,307 people, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Last year, the birth of 13,138 children was registered according to data of the Department of Population Operations at the Ministry of the Interior. 6,754 of these were boys and 6,384 were girls. 232 pairs of twins were registered, 71 pairs of boys and 86 pairs of girls and 75 mixed pairs. Two triplets were born.

The most popular names for boys were Robin, Mark, Oliver, Sebastian, Hugo, Rasmus, Henri, Martin, Kristofer and Aron. Most popular girl names were Mia, Sofia, Emily, Hanna, Eva, Lenna, Nora, Marta, Alisa, Emma and Mirtel.

In 2021, 5,774 marriages were concluded, 2,445 marriages were dissolved.

A new name was given to 1,739 people.

Last year, 18,445 deaths were recorded.

Last December, 954 births and 1,667 deaths were registered.

