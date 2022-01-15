Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

news
Covid vaccination paraphernalia.
Covid vaccination paraphernalia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

As of Saturday morning, 264 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Six people who had contracted Covid died over the past 24 hours, while 2,220 new Covid cases were identified in Estonia over that time-frame.

Of the 264 hospitalizations, 193 were the result of severe symptoms.

Five more people were hospitalized due to Covid than had been the case on Friday morning, though there were two fewer severe cases as of Saturday morning, the board says.

Six people who had contracted Covid died in the past 24 hours: Two women, aged 63 and 91, and four men, aged 58, 68, 85 and 93.

Of the 193 severe cases, 153, or 79.3 percent, are unvaccinated, while the remaining 20.7 percent of cases are among individuals who have completed a vaccination course.

Thirty-four Covid case files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours – individuals who had been discharged over that time accounts for the net rise of only five hospitalizations.

2,220 positive test results were identified from 9,526 test results which the board analyzed over the past 24 hours, giving a proportion of positive cases of 23.3 percent.

Estonia's average number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants for the past seven days stands at 126.9 in the case of vaccinated people, and 160.1 in the case of unvaccinated people, the board reports.

6,480 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, 674 of which were first-time doses.

339,878 had received a third or booster vaccine dose as of Saturday morning

Overall, full vaccine (two doses) coverage nationwide stands at 61.9 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • Keep your distance in public places.
  • Wear a mask in crowded places.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.
  • If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.
  • Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

15:39

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

14:15

Start of new school term sees highest Covid figures since survey began

13:40

Over 100 EDF members decorated for foreign mission service

12:32

Center Party local government leaders appeal to premier over energy crisis

12:20

Environment minister: No one in Estonia knows the price of the green turn

11:48

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

11:37

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

10:34

Reform-Center spat on energy bill support measures continues

09:26

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

08:25

Interior minister: Broad-based national defense in place

14.01

'Where the Crawdads Sing' the most popular book in libraries for 2021

14.01

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts London-based Moroccan artist's exhibition

14.01

Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

14.01

Major natural gas consumers appeal to prime minister for price cap

14.01

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

14.01

Population census to be completed using 30 registries and short surveys

14.01

Doctor of the year is Pille Mukk

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

14.01

Isamaa leader: Coalition coming apart at the seams

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

09:26

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

14.01

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

13:07

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

14.01

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

11:37

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: