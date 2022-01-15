Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

As of Saturday morning, 264 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Six people who had contracted Covid died over the past 24 hours, while 2,220 new Covid cases were identified in Estonia over that time-frame.

Of the 264 hospitalizations, 193 were the result of severe symptoms.

Five more people were hospitalized due to Covid than had been the case on Friday morning, though there were two fewer severe cases as of Saturday morning, the board says.

Six people who had contracted Covid died in the past 24 hours: Two women, aged 63 and 91, and four men, aged 58, 68, 85 and 93.

Of the 193 severe cases, 153, or 79.3 percent, are unvaccinated, while the remaining 20.7 percent of cases are among individuals who have completed a vaccination course.

Thirty-four Covid case files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours – individuals who had been discharged over that time accounts for the net rise of only five hospitalizations.

2,220 positive test results were identified from 9,526 test results which the board analyzed over the past 24 hours, giving a proportion of positive cases of 23.3 percent.

Estonia's average number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants for the past seven days stands at 126.9 in the case of vaccinated people, and 160.1 in the case of unvaccinated people, the board reports.

6,480 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, 674 of which were first-time doses.

339,878 had received a third or booster vaccine dose as of Saturday morning

Overall, full vaccine (two doses) coverage nationwide stands at 61.9 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

