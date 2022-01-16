Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

News
Hospital room at the North Estonia Medical Center.
Hospital room at the North Estonia Medical Center. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 280 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday, the Health Board reports.

On Sunday morning, 207 people needed treatment for severe COVID-19 of whom 164 or 79.2 percent were unvaccinated and 43 or 20.8 percent fully vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 27 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours.

Three people died, all of them unvaccinated.

A total of 9,227 tests were analyzed of which 2,394 came back positive. On average, 134.6 out of 100,000 fully vaccinated people have been diagnosed a day in the last seven days. The figures is 177.7 people a day on average for unvaccinated people.

Vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours came to 3,282 of which 323 were initial shots. As of Sunday morning, 342,621 people had been given an additional or booster dose of vaccine. Total vaccination coverage is at 61.9 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:54

'Olukorrast riigist' hosts argue over government crisis

15:16

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

14:55

Indrek Saar: Government to blame for energy crisis effects ballooning

14:03

Foreign media interested in Estonia's digital affairs and Russia relations

13:08

Rescue Board to lay off duty officers to comply with cuts target

12:34

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

12:22

Gallery: Previously unexhibited sculptures displayed at Kadriorg Art Museum

11:40

Regional administration growing again after abolition of county governments

09:38

'Rahva teenrid': Price hikes and new Eesti 200 members bad news for Reform

08:48

Estonian women take eighth and 11th place at figure skating European champs

08:31

Coalition council to look for energy price solutions on Monday

15.01

Men's biathlon team book Beijing spot at last minute

15.01

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins Updated

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

15.01

Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

15.01

Start of new school term sees highest Covid figures since survey began

15.01

Over 100 EDF members decorated for foreign mission service

15.01

Center Party local government leaders appeal to premier over energy crisis

15.01

Environment minister: No one in Estonia knows the price of the green turn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

15.01

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins Updated

15.01

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

15.01

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: