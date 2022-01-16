Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 280 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday, the Health Board reports.

On Sunday morning, 207 people needed treatment for severe COVID-19 of whom 164 or 79.2 percent were unvaccinated and 43 or 20.8 percent fully vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 27 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours.

Three people died, all of them unvaccinated.

A total of 9,227 tests were analyzed of which 2,394 came back positive. On average, 134.6 out of 100,000 fully vaccinated people have been diagnosed a day in the last seven days. The figures is 177.7 people a day on average for unvaccinated people.

Vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours came to 3,282 of which 323 were initial shots. As of Sunday morning, 342,621 people had been given an additional or booster dose of vaccine. Total vaccination coverage is at 61.9 percent.

