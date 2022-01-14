Doctor of the year is Pille Mukk

Pulmonologist Pille Mukk was named doctor of the year, receiving her award from Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik at a ceremony Thursday, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported. A pulmonologist who specializes in the lungs and the rest of the respiratory system.

Mukk was been a doctor for 25 years and a specialist for the last 18 of these, and runs the internal medicine clinic at the North Estonian Regional Medical Center (PERH). She is also a manager at Raplamaa Hospital.

As to receiving her award near the end of the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, Mukk said that "At the same time, all difficult situations are professionally challenging and lead to professional development. The same can be said for the last two years of the health crisis, that, despite everything, this crisis has made us much smarter, and it has been interesting. One day, on looking back, you may forget about the immediate workload and intensity of that period, leaving the experience behind."

After work, being in both the narrower and broader family circle is important for Mukk, she said.

"I'm really happy and grateful for that. I've never had to think of any other job."

"I don't really know how to separate my working life from the rest of my life, I don't think it's necessary either. theater, time for yourself and your health - all in the right balance to help you cope with difficult situations and reduce everyday stress," she said, adding that the greatest value inheres from trusting patients and supportive, thoughtful colleagues, while the job itself never gets boring.

Serious or terminal cases remain the most difficult aspect of work even now, she added.

Dr. Mukk was chosen from a shortlist of over 20, with the award, a piece of glassware created by Kai Roosaar, presented at the Stenbock House, seat of the government.

