Demonstration held outside Russian Embassy to support Alexey Navalny

Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn.
Russian flag outside the embassy in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Dozens of protesters held a rally to support imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Tallinn's Old Town on Sunday.

The pickett took place outside the Russian Embassy and protesters called for Navalny and other political prisoners to be released from jail, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

Navalny has been imprisoned in a Russian penal colony for a year after being arrested when reentering the country in January 2021.

Riigikogu MP Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa) told AK about why he decided to attend the protest. 

"Why are we here? Why do we say that Alexei Navalny and all political prisoners must be released immediately, because now we know that there are more political prisoners in Russia than during [USSR leader Leonid] Brezhnev's time" Lotman said.

The MP said Russia has a repressive foreign policy and not only Ukraine, but Poland and the Baltic states are also under attack.

Russian public figure and journalist Artemy Troitsky said many people in Russia had been intimidated.

"They are very scared. They are afraid that if they say something out loud, they will be picked up and imprisoned. Unfortunately, this is happening everywhere. For the most innocent things. Such as pressing "like" on the internet or sharing a Twitter post," he said.

A Russian court has declared the Kremlin-critical political organizations set up by Navalny to be extreme and banned them from operating in the country.

Last December, Navalny won the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, which recognizes individuals and organizations that protect human and fundamental rights.

Editor: Helen Wright

