Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has bagged the sixth X-Games gold of her career in Aspen, Colarado, after winning the Women's Ski SuperPipe on Friday, local time.

Sildaru took the lead from the outset, edging out local competitor Hanna Faulhaber in the first outing. Brita Sigourney took second place at the last attempt and Faulhaber took bronze.

Kelly Sildaru wins gold in Women's Ski SuperPipe at #XGames Aspen 2022! pic.twitter.com/vps52v9caG — X Games (@XGames) January 22, 2022

Sildaru, who first triumphed at the X-Games in 2016 at the age of 13, is not only the most successful Estonian but also the most successful teen competitor, with three silvers and one bronze to add to her gold collection. She turns 20 next month.

