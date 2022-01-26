Kanepi knocked out of Australian Open

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi was knocked out of the Australian Open tennis tournament on Wednesday losing to Poland's Iga Swiatek.

Kanepi (WTA 115) lost the three-set match 4:6, 7:6 (2), 6:3.

This was the first time she has competed in the Melbourne tournament's semi-finals. She beat Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second in the world, earlier this week. 

After the match, she tweeted her thanks to Australia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Global Estonian Report: January 26 – February 2

15:00

Prime minister: We cannot restore rapid tests today

14:26

Another of Kersti Kaljulaid's former advisers joins Eesti 200

13:55

Starship Technologies receives €50 million development loan

13:26

Tallinn not moving all schools to distance learning

12:47

Ministry makes changes in foreign intelligence operation

12:16

Kanepi knocked out of Australian Open

11:37

Tallinn wants to tidy up Maarjamäe Memorial

11:23

Scientific council chief: PCR testing in current form is unsustainable

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Support falling for Kaja Kallas as prime minister

09:55

Ratings: Reform losing support

09:25

Almost 700 Estonian Defense Forces members isolating due to coronavirus

08:32

New coronavirus testing center opens in Tartu

08:21

Electricity price drops slightly to €165 on Wednesday

08:09

Weather Service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

25.01

Prime minister welcomes Spanish NATO contribution

25.01

Center MP: Government not bound by Covid advisory council recommendation

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

25.01

Universities will not sign administrative contracts without new funding

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

25.01

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

25.01

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

25.01

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: