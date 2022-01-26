Kanepi knocked out of Australian Open
Estonia's Kaia Kanepi was knocked out of the Australian Open tennis tournament on Wednesday losing to Poland's Iga Swiatek.
Kanepi (WTA 115) lost the three-set match 4:6, 7:6 (2), 6:3.
This was the first time she has competed in the Melbourne tournament's semi-finals. She beat Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second in the world, earlier this week.
After the match, she tweeted her thanks to Australia.
Thanks Australia! #7 @AustralianOpen #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/dw84fOKymH— Kaia Kanepi (@KanepiKaia) January 26, 2022
Editor: Helen Wright