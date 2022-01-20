Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open round three

Kaia Kanepi is through to round three of the Australian Open in Melbourne after beating Czech player Marie Bouzkova in two sets, 6:2, 7:6 (3) Thursday.

Fresh from her victory over former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany, Kanepi, 36, from Haapsalu, the Estonian, ranked 115th in the world met 23-year-old Bouzkova, ranked 86th, Thursday afternoon local time on Court number 7 at Melbourne Park.

Bouzkova had overcome Rebecca Marino (Canada, ranked 143rd) in her previous round.

After a 1:1 start in games, the opening set all went Kanepi's way, dropping only one game and serving strongly to take the set 6:2 in a little over half-an-hour.

Set two was much closer, and while Kanepi broke her opponent's service twice en route to a 4:2 lead in games, her play ebbed a bit as Bouzkova strung three game wins in a row together to lead 5:4. A tie-break situation soon beckoned, but Kanepi rediscovered her earlier form to quickly take the set.

Both players served up three aces; Kanepi committed nine double-faults to her opponent's two, and committed 33 unforced errors to Bouzkova's 18.

Kanepi next faces local player Maddison Inglis (WTA 133rd).

In the same competition, Estonia's top tennis star, Anett Kontaveit, lost to Danish player Clara Tauson in two sets, in a surprise round two upset.

