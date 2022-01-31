Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

The coalition Center Party wants to lift coronavirus certificate restrictions from February 7 as it no longer serves its purpose. Additionally, the party wants to relax all restrictions, including mass PCR testing.

The party, which created the restrictions currently in place alongside the Reform Party, released a statement on Sunday.

Center's Riigikogu faction believes a situation has arisen that allows society to open up again. This is based on the level of vaccination, transmission rate and Omicron strain, which is supposed to be milder.

The party said the restrictions have been based on knowledge and the needs of society. However, while these have "been successful" they have also had a negative effect on businesses, the economy, culture and mental health, the statement said.

Although the Omicron strain is widespread, hospital workloads have stabilized and there has been a reduction in the number of patients needing treatment in intensive care, the party wrote.

"It is time to phase out the use of the COVID certificate domestically and start easing other restrictions and reviewing the self-isolation requirements for close contacts. It is time to return to a way of life where we take into account the presence of the virus, but do not let it guide and control us," the statement said, adding other countries are making the same decisions.

Center believes the coronavirus passport certificates and mass PCR testing are no longer justified. Risk groups need to be the focus of new measures, it said.

"Relaxing the restrictions would give a positive boost to the economy and thus to the financing of health care, and allow us to move forward again as a more cohesive and healthy society," the statement said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

