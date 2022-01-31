PERH hospital head wants to wait to ease coronavirus restrictions

News
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: PERH
News

Agris Peedu, chairman of the board of the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH), said the restrictions set to prevent the spread of the coronavirus should not be lifted immediately, as the Center Party wants.

"I think it is rather the right time to discuss these issues at the moment: be it shortening the days of isolation, be it a Covid pass. But we certainly cannot talk about ending everything now," Peedu said on the Vikerradio morning program on Monday.

"If we look at the fact that we currently have a little over 300 patients with the coronavirus in the hospital, we have 5,000-6,000 new infections every day, then as a hospital manager, I don't want to say that we will lift all restrictions immediately," he added.

Peedu said the hospital does not think the crisis is over. The situation is also complicated by the fact that a large part of the staff is also infected.

Considering how widespread Omicron is, it is possible that we will see a new wave, Peedu noted.

Agris Peedu. Source: Ministry of Finance.

"Every wave is different and therefore it cannot be said that we would have been completely ready for the fourth wave, nor would we be completely ready for the fifth wave if it were to come," Peedu said

However, hospitals are managing better now than when they had more than 700 coronavirus patients. It was alarming when there were 70 new patients in one day.

"If the number of new patients remains at 30-35, we will manage because the length of treatment for coronavirus patients has definitely decreased compared to when we had a Delta strain or a second wave," he said.

"It's hard to say whether we've reached the peak of the fourth wave or if we're still there. I still have a lot of faith in scientists, I am waiting to see what the scientific advisory council thinks about the restrictions, easing of the restrictions and about how long we will have infected people," Peedu said. "But looking at the last month, the last few weeks, we're pretty positive that the fear that the number of Covid-19 patients is going to increase isn't happening."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:53

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

13:10

PERH hospital head wants to wait to ease coronavirus restrictions

12:22

Estonia's digital ID-card turns 20

11:45

Experts: Omicron requires review of Estonia's coronavirus restrictions

11:37

Another Estonian athlete tests COVID-19 positive at Beijing Winter Olympics

10:55

Health Board: 346 hospitalized patients, 4,964 new cases, 1 death

10:24

Education ministry wants to untie graduating basic school from final exams

09:44

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

09:25

US F-15 fighter jets to stay in Estonia for 'some time'

08:55

Snowy week forecast in Estonia

08:45

Agency: Main roads slippery, small roads impassable

08:23

Average electricity price rises to €176.44 on Monday

30.01

UK considering sending 900 more soldiers to Estonia — media Updated

30.01

Government to discuss relaxing coronavirus restrictions this week

30.01

Health Board: 312 hospitalized patients, 5,952 new cases, 3 deaths

30.01

Rescue workers called to 110 incidents overnight across Estonia

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

29.01

New record: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported

29.01

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

29.01

Aggregate ratings: EKRE leads, three parties following closely behind

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

29.01

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

30.01

Government to discuss relaxing coronavirus restrictions this week

30.01

Rescue workers called to 110 incidents overnight across Estonia

30.01

UK considering sending 900 more soldiers to Estonia — media Updated

30.01

Health Board: 312 hospitalized patients, 5,952 new cases, 3 deaths

29.01

New record: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported

09:44

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: