Unemployment drops 20 percent on-year in January

Estonia's unemployment rate fell by an average of 20 percent in January but fell further in Tallinn and Hiiumaa.

Data from the Unemployment Insurance Fund show there were 45,168 people registered as unemployed on January 31. This is 19.8 percent - or 11,168 people - fewer than a year ago.

The figures fell furthest in Hiiumaa (35.9 percent), Pärnu County (25.6 percent) and Ida-Viru County (24.6 percent). This was followed by Harju County (20 percent), Tallinn (21.3 percent) and Tartu County (15.7 percent).

The smallest decreases were in Saaremaa (11.2 percent) and Valga (12.6 percent).

Compared to December 2021, January's rate fell by 2.4 percent.

In January, the highest rate of unemployment was in Ida-Viru County (10.8 percent), followed by Viljandi County (9.1 percent) and Põlva County (8.4 percent).

There were 11,645 vacancies as of January 31, most of them were in Tallinn and Harju County (5,176), Tartu County (1,294) and Ida-Viru County (1,224).

