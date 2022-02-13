Anett Kontaveit victorious in St. Petersburg WTA final

Sports
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Jimmie48 Photography/social media
Sports

Anett Kontaveit has won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy WTA 500 tournament in an epic three-set battle with the tournament's top seed, Maria Sakkari (Greece). Kontaveit won 7:5, 6:7 (4), 7:5 in a match which lasted just short of three hours.

The win was the 26-year-old Estonian's first tournament win of 2022, on the back of a very strong showing in the second half of 2021 which led to her breaking the top 10 in women's players, the first Estonian ever to do so.

After a disappointing showing at last month's Australian Open, Kontaveit, currently ranked 9th in the world, progressed to the final in Russia, in which she was the second seed, by overcoming Belinda Bencic, Jill Teichmann (Slovenia), Jill Teichmann (Switzerland), Sorana Cîrstea (Romania) and Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia).

She herself up for a meet with Sakkari, who is ranked seventh in the world but who Kontaveit had already defeated in a recent WTA final, in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, last September.

Kontaveit broke her opponent's serve in game six of set one, to take a 5:2 lead, only for Sakkari to take control and string five-in-a-row together to take the first set 7:5.

Sakkari kept up her momentum early on in set two, taking the leading 2:0 before Kontaveit started to even things up. Kontaveit broke again in game six, though lost out on a set-ball a few games later, when the score was 6:5. While the set went into a tie-break situation, Kontaveit quickly took things to 6:3 in points, ending up 7:4.

Kontaveit coolly held her service and took set, match and with it the sixth WTA tournament win of her career so far.

The stats show just how evenly-matched things were: Both players served up three aces, though Kontaveit committed three double-faults; Sakkari, none.

Sakkari had a 64 percent first serve success rate to Kontaveit's 61.7 percent, while Kontaveit won 68.9 percent of her first service points, just 0.1 percentage point ahead of Sakkari.

Sakkari saved 71.3 percent of break-points to Kontaveit's 63.6 percent, and both players played 18 service games.

First serve return (Kontaveit, 31.3 percent, Sakkari 31.1 percent) and second serve return (Sakkari 52.2 percent, Kontaveit 51.1 percent) return points won were practically even-stevens, while Sakkari converted 36.4 percent of break points to Kontaveit's 28.6 percent.

Overall Sakkari won 124 points out of 245 (50.6 percent), with Kontaveit winning the remaining 49.4 percent – obviously, since noone else was playing.

The entire match lasted two hours and 57 minutes.

Kontaveit is likely to rise up in the WTA refreshed rankings on Monday, ERR's sports portal reports, likely to sixth place.

Sunday's win is her 20th in-a-row in indoor tournaments, a feat matched by only five players in the past 32 years, headed-up by Steffi Graf, who won 43 consecutive indoor games.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:10

Media: Airlines halting Ukraine flights, airspace remains open

19:28

Anett Kontaveit victorious in St. Petersburg WTA final

12.02

Stefan to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

12.02

Anett Kontaveit makes St. Petersburg WTA 500 final

12.02

Average electricity prices to fall by 73 percent on Sunday

12.02

Estonian NGOs launch donation drive for displaced people in Ukraine

12.02

Eesti Laul song contest final takes place on Saturday night

12.02

RIA: Russia tensions have not increased cyberattacks on Estonia

12.02

Russian troops in Belarus put pressure on Baltic, Polish security

12.02

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,789 new cases, 6 deaths

12.02

Foreign ministry: Belarus' OSCE military exercise answers 'insufficient'

11.02

Kontaveit through to St. Petersburg semi-finals

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

11.02

Minister: Remote learning recommendation to schools was communication error

11.02

Estonia donates €350,000 for frontline residents in eastern Ukraine

11.02

Level of coronavirus in wastewater rising

11.02

Center Riigikogu group chair: Covid certificate could be removed now

11.02

Niguliste museum refurbishment work starts

11.02

Physical education may be renamed 'movement instruction' from new year

11.02

Insurer: Road traffic accidents rose to record levels in 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

12.02

Stefan to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

10.02

Tram-like electric bus being tested on Tallinn routes ahead of tender

12.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 14

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

12.02

Russian troops in Belarus put pressure on Baltic, Polish security

12.02

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,789 new cases, 6 deaths

12.02

Average electricity prices to fall by 73 percent on Sunday

12.02

Anett Kontaveit makes St. Petersburg WTA 500 final

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: