Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

Opinion
Estonia and Ukraine will develop their services together. President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at the Digital Society Sandbox launch in Tallinn in 2019 which was attended by the President of Ukraine.
Estonia and Ukraine will develop their services together. President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at the Digital Society Sandbox launch in Tallinn in 2019 which was attended by the President of Ukraine. Source: Mattias Tammet/Office of the President
Opinion

We all stand for Ukraine, former President of Estonia Kersti Kajulaid said on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Day of Unity, during a visit to Dnipro in eastern Ukraine.

What would be a better place to spend the day of unity of Ukraine today than here with you in this museum in Dnipro? I have already visited the Eastern-Ukraine Anti-Terrorist Operation museum and I really wish didn't have to exist at all. But we do. And this is a strong signal. This is a strong signal and evidence, that while the whole world is talking about the beginning of the war, trying to estimate the potential of the beginning of the war, the war has been ongoing. It's the 8th year of the war for the Ukrainian people. And that is why we stand here today in the City of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine to remind the World.

We still hope that Russia will de-escalate the tensions, there is still space to do it. But we have to remember that it is only Russia who can and has to do it. No other country has escalated it.

President Kersti Kaljulaid visiting the conflict zone in Eastern Ukraine in May 2018. Source: Tarmo Maiberg/ERR

We are ready to insist and we will always insist on the right of Ukraine to choose its partners and allies freely. Estonians have always stood for the open doors policy of NATO and we continue to be in that position.

I hope that this situation finds a peaceful solution based on international law. In this Ukraine stands for all of us – peace-loving democratic nations, law-abiding nations – and therefore we all stand for Ukraine. One for all, all for one and there can not be any other way of thinking.

We sincerely hope from Estonia that this year, next year, the years after will be peaceful because otherwise there will be far more sad families not only in Ukraine but also in Russia. There will be more tragedy. And the basement of our international security arrangement will be sincerely shaken if not broken.

That is why we are here today.

Kersti Kaljulaid is a board member of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), a forum discussing Ukraine's European future and global context. She visited Ukraine a number of times as president.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

First batch of Estonian donated Javelin missiles arrive in Ukraine

17:23

New Tallinn schools' price tags swell, construction deadlines unchanged

17:05

Estonian Film Institute distributes first subsidies in 2022

16:38

State has no intention of curbing millions of euros' worth of PCR testing

16:04

Anett Kontaveit comes out in support of Tallinn WTA tournament

15:44

Gallery: Ülemiste mall extension to coincide with Rail Baltica opening

15:03

Central Bank: Interest rates on loans and deposits fell substantially to Q4

14:36

Eesti Gaas: March prices to consumer to be announced month-end

14:03

Hospital chief: Responsible people shouldn't need restrictions

13:37

University of Tartu study: COVID-19 infection linked to excess mortality

13:04

War Museum to host battle reenactment ahead of Independence Day

12:35

Gallery: Tartu premieres Capital of Culture 2024 program with ice rave

12:01

Health Board showing red light to Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal

11:46

Party ratings: Eesti 200 and EKRE leading, Center drops to fourth

11:36

Prime minister: Russia's NATO, US demands are 'absurd'

11:04

Coronavirus update: 301 patients, 6,728 new cases, 4 deaths

10:01

Sildaru just outside medals in Beijing freeski halfpipe event

09:29

Kallas to meet with Kamala Harris in Munich

09:06

First contingent of Royal Welsh on way to Estonia

08:35

Archbishop Urmas Viilma elected head of Estonian council of churches

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

17.02

First protein-based COVID vaccine to reach Estonia next week

12:01

Health Board showing red light to Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal

09:06

First contingent of Royal Welsh on way to Estonia

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

11:04

Coronavirus update: 301 patients, 6,728 new cases, 4 deaths

15:44

Gallery: Ülemiste mall extension to coincide with Rail Baltica opening

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: