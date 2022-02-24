Gallery: Flag raising ceremony marks start of Estonian Independence Day

The Estonian flag was raised at Pikk Hermann at Toompea at 7.32 a.m. on February 24, 2022.
The Estonian flag was raised at Pikk Hermann at Toompea at 7.32 a.m. on February 24, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The blue, black and white flag was raised at Pikk Hermann tower on Toompea on Thursday morning at 7.32 a.m. marking the 104th year of Estonian independence.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, President Kersti Kaljulaid, President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Vice-Presidents of the Riigikogu Hanno Pevkur and Martin Helme and members of the Riigikogu, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and members of the Government, as well as representatives of constitutional institutions and the diplomatic corps, the Estonian Flag Association and the leadership of the Defence Forces and the Defence League.

The flag guards of the academic associations, the Defence Forces and the Defence League, patriotic organizations and schools participated in the ceremony in the Governor's Garden.

The choirs of the Estonian Male Choir Association and the Tallinn Police Orchestra performed patriotic songs.

Editor: Helen Wright

