Estonian Red Cross flooded with donations for Ukraine

News
A Red Cross and Estonian flag.
A Red Cross and Estonian flag. Source: Svetlana Aleksejeva
News

Hundreds of donations have already been made to the Estonian Red Cross to help Ukrainians in need. The charity is collecting toiletries and bed linen.

ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Friday that there has been a constant flow of visitors dropping off donations to the Estonian Red Cross' centers since Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

Liis Ehrminger, the marketing manager of the Estonian Red Cross, said the response has been "absolutely fantastic".

"We are collecting all kinds of toiletries: shampoos, shower gels, nappies, sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, toothpaste. Everything you need for personal hygiene. But also bed linen, blankets, pillows, towels," she said.

Financial donations can also be made and Ehrminger said the amounts have varied from €5 to €500. The average is between €15-€25.

AK reported from the center in Tallinn's Mustamäe district on Friday and said new and old donors were seen there. Ehrminger also said a large number of schools have also reached out to help.

She said every item helps someone in need. 

"If everyone brings something, even just one bottle of shampoo or something small, it will combine and become a very large and considerable amount of aid," the marketing manager said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:34

Live at 3pm: Demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tallinn

09:22

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

09:02

Estonian Red Cross flooded with donations for Ukraine

08:41

MFA: Approximately 100 Estonians remain in Ukraine

08:14

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

25.02

Anett Konveit through to Qatar WTA final

25.02

Council of Europe suspends Russia's representative rights

25.02

Russia expelled from Eurovision Song Contest finals

25.02

Tartu preparing for refugees from Ukraine

25.02

Russia blocks ERR's Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

25.02

France sending more forces to Estonia

25.02

Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside Updated

25.02

MFA: Estonians who fled Ukraine can get bus home from Poland on Saturday

25.02

Estonia's participation in Eurovision 'inconceivable' if Russia competes

25.02

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

25.02

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

25.02

Estonian ambassador to Ukraine leaves Kyiv Updated

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

25.02

Storm, strong wind warning issued across Estonia

25.02

Coronavirus update: 328 patients, 5,015 new cases, 7 deaths

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

25.02

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

25.02

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4

24.02

Finland to grant Estonia permission to send howitzers to Ukraine

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

25.02

Four Russian TV channels banned from Estonian airwaves

25.02

France sending more forces to Estonia

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: