Estonian Red Cross flooded with donations for Ukraine

Hundreds of donations have already been made to the Estonian Red Cross to help Ukrainians in need. The charity is collecting toiletries and bed linen.

ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Friday that there has been a constant flow of visitors dropping off donations to the Estonian Red Cross' centers since Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

Liis Ehrminger, the marketing manager of the Estonian Red Cross, said the response has been "absolutely fantastic".

"We are collecting all kinds of toiletries: shampoos, shower gels, nappies, sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, toothpaste. Everything you need for personal hygiene. But also bed linen, blankets, pillows, towels," she said.

Financial donations can also be made and Ehrminger said the amounts have varied from €5 to €500. The average is between €15-€25.

AK reported from the center in Tallinn's Mustamäe district on Friday and said new and old donors were seen there. Ehrminger also said a large number of schools have also reached out to help.

She said every item helps someone in need.

"If everyone brings something, even just one bottle of shampoo or something small, it will combine and become a very large and considerable amount of aid," the marketing manager said.

--

