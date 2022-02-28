National Opera calls for action from Russian, Belarusian counterparts

News
The Estonia Theater in Tallinn, home of the National Opera (Rahvusooper) in Tallinn.
The Estonia Theater in Tallinn, home of the National Opera (Rahvusooper) in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) has called for Russian and Belarusian opera organizations to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, or face an end to cooperation with the Europe-wide opera body, in a statement issued jointly with the Lithuanian National Opera (Lietuvos Nacionalinis Opera), which follows.

We, the Estonian National Opera and the Lithuanian National Opera, call for solidarity with Ukrainian opera houses, and all the people of Ukraine.

At the moment, there is a real war going on in Europe: Military operations on this scale have not taken place since the beginning of World War II.

People are seeking shelter, they are forced to run away from their homeland and shells and missiles are flying into their homes.

This statement is a call on the European opera community to respond and to end any cooperation with the Russian Federation.

There are no justifications for war, and as unfortunate as it is, theaters in Russia are part of the common state that is carrying out large-scale attacks.

It is very important to understand that if we do not stop this war machine, in which even artists become part of the regime and propaganda, the next day those military tanks will stand in the Baltic States and move on to Europe through them.

Our statement:

  1. The three Baltic national operas strongly condemn the act of barbarity against Ukrainian state and its people. Today, the Russian Federation openly states that it has the right to decide with brutal force whether its neighbors have the right to live, develop and prosper. This is utterly unacceptable and reflects the real way of thinking of this country.
  2. We demand that all Russian and Belarusian members of the Opera Europa openly condemn the aggression of Russian Federation and Belarus against Ukraine.
  3. If Russian and Belarusian members refuse to condemn the aggression, their Opera Europa membership must be canceled. Otherwise, we will not be able to remain with those who justify war in Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Online exhibition launched highlighting century of Estonian statistics

17:31

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

17:03

Parliamentary groups debate allowing Estonian citizens to fight in Ukraine

16:44

Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline to go online May 1, ahead of schedule

16:22

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

16:10

Opinion | Estonia needs to call for NATO air intervention in Ukraine

15:15

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

15:02

National Opera calls for action from Russian, Belarusian counterparts

14:51

Center to replace Loone in Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation

14:29

Omniva 2021 operating income up 10 percent to €149 million

13:49

Expert: Stiff Ukrainian resistance does not mean Russia has lost initiative

13:09

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

12:47

Eesti Energia made €111 million net profit in 2021

12:19

ERR correspondent in Kyiv: Main public fear is nuclear threat

11:38

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,281 new cases, 11 deaths

10:53

Gallery: Estonia sends emergency encampment aid package to Ukraine

10:12

Interior minister: Estonia could accommodate up to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees

09:48

Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

08:53

January industrial producer price index up 26.6 percent on year

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

27.02

Belarusians in Estonia hold protest to support Ukraine, condemn referendum

16:22

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: