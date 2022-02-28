National Opera calls for action from Russian, Belarusian counterparts

The Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) has called for Russian and Belarusian opera organizations to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, or face an end to cooperation with the Europe-wide opera body, in a statement issued jointly with the Lithuanian National Opera (Lietuvos Nacionalinis Opera), which follows.

We, the Estonian National Opera and the Lithuanian National Opera, call for solidarity with Ukrainian opera houses, and all the people of Ukraine.

At the moment, there is a real war going on in Europe: Military operations on this scale have not taken place since the beginning of World War II.

People are seeking shelter, they are forced to run away from their homeland and shells and missiles are flying into their homes.

This statement is a call on the European opera community to respond and to end any cooperation with the Russian Federation.

There are no justifications for war, and as unfortunate as it is, theaters in Russia are part of the common state that is carrying out large-scale attacks.

It is very important to understand that if we do not stop this war machine, in which even artists become part of the regime and propaganda, the next day those military tanks will stand in the Baltic States and move on to Europe through them.

Our statement:

The three Baltic national operas strongly condemn the act of barbarity against Ukrainian state and its people. Today, the Russian Federation openly states that it has the right to decide with brutal force whether its neighbors have the right to live, develop and prosper. This is utterly unacceptable and reflects the real way of thinking of this country. We demand that all Russian and Belarusian members of the Opera Europa openly condemn the aggression of Russian Federation and Belarus against Ukraine. If Russian and Belarusian members refuse to condemn the aggression, their Opera Europa membership must be canceled. Otherwise, we will not be able to remain with those who justify war in Europe.

--

