Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

News
EU and Ukrainian flags.
EU and Ukrainian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Eight EU countries, including Estonia, have called for Ukraine to "immediately" be granted candidate status to join the bloc and to open negotiations.

President Alar Karis wrote on social media on Monday that Estonia along with Bulgaria, Czechia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia were behind the call, which was issued by heads of state.

We "strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective," a statement said.

"Therefore we call on the EU member states to consolidate highest political support to Ukraine and enable the EU institutions to conduct steps to immediately grant Ukraine an EU candidate country status and open the process of negotiations," the statement said.

The presidents reiterated their strong support for Ukraine.

Kallas: Moral duty to offer Ukraine candidate status

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Estonia has always supported Ukraine joining the European Union.

"Now the brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe & our common democratic values," she wrote on social media on Monday.

"It is our moral duty to grant Ukraine EU candidate country status," she added.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applied for candidate status. Afterward, Prime Minister of Ukraine of Denys Shmyhal wrote on social media: "This is the choice of Ukraine and [the] Ukrainian people. We more than deserve it."

On Sunday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine belongs in the EU. "They are one of us and we want them in," she said while announcing a package of aid to the country.

Currently, five countries are official candidates for EU membership: Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey (whose bid has been effectively frozen for years), Politico Europe wrote

Decisions have to be agreed by all of the bloc's 27 member countries and negotiations can take decades.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:01

Defense ministry looking at further military support options for Ukraine

09:35

Baltics, Poland call on social media companies to remove Russian accounts

09:15

Foreigners trapped in Russia returning to EU via Narva

08:46

Ukrainians working in Estonia return home to defend Ukraine

08:41

Estonia's economy grows by 5.2 percent compared to 2019

08:19

First Ukrainian refugees arrive in Estonia

08:05

Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

28.02

Online exhibition launched highlighting century of Estonian statistics

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

28.02

Parliamentary groups debate allowing Estonian citizens to fight in Ukraine

28.02

Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline to go online May 1, ahead of schedule

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

28.02

Opinion | Estonia needs to call for NATO air intervention in Ukraine

28.02

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

28.02

National Opera calls for action from Russian, Belarusian counterparts

28.02

Center to replace Loone in Estonia's NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation

28.02

Omniva 2021 operating income up 10 percent to €149 million

28.02

Expert: Stiff Ukrainian resistance does not mean Russia has lost initiative

28.02

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

28.02

Eesti Energia made €111 million net profit in 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

28.02

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

28.02

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

28.02

Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

28.02

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: