Gallery: NATO secretary general arrives in Estonia

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon ahead of meetings with top politicians.

Stoltenberg is accompanied by General Tod D. Wolters, Commander of NATO's Allied Command Europe and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Baue.

The NATO chief will meet with President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center), defense minister Kalle Laane (Reform) and Commander of the Defense Forces Lieutenant General Martin Herem.

He will also hold a joint press conference with Kallas and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

