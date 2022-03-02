Tallinn kids spotted using allowance to buy canned food for Ukrainians

A Facebook post from Monday has gone viral depicting two boys at a Tallinn supermarket who had used their saved allowance money to buy a bag of canned food and chocolate to donate to the Ukrainians.

"I understand very well that there is a war going on there," Miron Ljutljuk said on ETV's "Ringvaade" on Tuesday night.

"Russia thinks that they will win against Ukraine," Eric Mark Mufti said. "That's why we have to really help Ukraine, because they are being bombed a lot, and people can die."

Miron was in England when Russia attacked Ukraine last week. As soon as he arrived back in Estonia, he took €100 in money he had saved up and asked his friend Eric to come with him to the store.

Miron's father and grandfather, Bogdan and Anatoli Ljutljuk, are personally delivering donations collected in Estonia to Ukraine. Bogdan had no clue about the boys' plan until they had dragged the huge bag full of canned goods and chocolate home.

He added that it is incredible to see how many people are offering to help.

"Two boys at Rimi, Miron Ljutjuk and Eric, bought a bunch of canned goods and chocolate with their allowance," Robert Kasper wrote in the caption under the original Facebook post. I asked them what they're gonna do with this pile of food. They said they're sending it to Ukraine."

The Tallinn-based Ukrainian Cultural Center alone has received more than €850,000 in donations already.

