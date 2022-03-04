Government extends energy bill compensation until April

Energy compensation measures for middle-income families for electricity, gas and district heating bills will continue until April, the government has agreed.

"We want to help Estonian families with the continuing high energy prices," said Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center). "There is also a need for heating in April, and there are many households in Estonia where electric heating is the main source of room heat."

As of March 1, almost 73,000 compensation applications have been submitted to local government. So far, 52,000 payments have been made totaling €7.6 million. The average amount has been €147.

The majority of payments — 86 percent — have been for electricity, 10 percent for gas and 5 percent for district heating.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!