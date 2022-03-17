Utilitas plans to heat Tallinn with seawater, wastewater at peak times

The storm battered Tallinn on January 17, 2022.
The storm battered Tallinn on January 17, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Seawater and wastewater will be used to heat Tallinn during peak hours under new plans from district heating company Utilitas as the firm tries to move away from its reliance on fossil fuels.

Board member Robert Kitt told ERR the company plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and discussions are ongoing about how to achieve this goal.

"The simple economic truth is clear that domestic renewable energy is not only reliable but also the most affordable [source]," said Kitt. He said imported fossil fuels can no longer be relied upon.

"Tallinn is a city by the sea. It is known that there is a constant energy in the sea at deep temperatures all year round. And so it is planned to start using this for heating and cooling the city," said Kitt, adding the technique is already used in Helsinki and Stockholm.

Sweden also uses wastewater to generate heat. "Water which has already been treated is fairly stable all year round. There is energy there and that energy can be used," the board member said.

The energy created from seawater and wastewater would be used to heat the capital at peak hours during the winter.

The company has already shared its plans with Tallinn, although Kitt said it is too early to talk about the exact cost or amount of money generated. Pipelines must be built to a depth of 70 meters in the Baltic Sea.

District heating is used to heat apartment blocks, shopping centers and office blocks.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

