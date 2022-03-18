University of Tartu professor Marina Semchenko wins prestigious ERC grant

News
University of Tartu Associate Professor of Plant Ecology Marina Semchenko.
University of Tartu Associate Professor of Plant Ecology Marina Semchenko. Source: Andres Tennus/University of Tartu
News

University of Tartu Associate Professor of Plant Ecology Marina Semchenko has won a prestigious grant from the European Research Council (ERC to study the effect of land use change on interactions between plants and soil organisms, the resulting evolutionary changes of which affect a soil's fertility, drought resistance and carbon sequestration capacity.

"I'm extremely pleased that I can finally work with an issue that has fascinated me for quite some time already," Semchenko said. "The prestige and funding of the grant will help me establish a research group that will move research forward faster and more surely than if I were working alone — that is every researcher's dream."

The associate professor also credited her alma mater, supportive colleagues and her homeland of Estonia for her success.

"Of course I also feel a great responsibility for using this grant wisely," she continued. "Together with my group, I will improve our understanding of how human activity impacts the vital functions of plants and soil organisms, and how we can work to improve the situation for both us and them."

The goal of her research, she noted, is evidence-based knowledge that will help make wiser choices in habitat restoration.

"A better understanding of how plants regulate soil biota could also be useful in crop breeding and improving soil health, for example," she added.

The biodiversity of the world's ecosystems is depleting at an accelerating rate, which is why biodiversity and landscape restoration is one of the major goals of the United Nations and the European Commission for the near future, the University of Tartu said in a press release. Semchenko's research project will provide essential information for improving the efficiency of the restoration work. The research will focus on grasslands in different regions of Europe and will determine how evolutionary changes in plant populations affect soil processes and their resilience to drought.

While the negative impacts of grassland fertilization and shrub encroachment on biodiversity are well known, far less research has looked into genetic changes within species, which may be critical for species survival under climate change. Nor is it known how land use-induced changes in plant populations affect the functioning and drought resilience of the entire ecosystem. These are the issues Semchenko is on in her research project.

Semchenko's research project, which has a budget of nearly €2 million, will run through September 2027.

Click here to read more about the research project and here to read more about the ERC's latest round of Consolidator grants.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

UK's 1st Battalion Royal Welsh takes over as NATO's eFP unit leader

17:51

Gallery: Estonia's oldest jazz festival TUJA turns 40

17:23

New Education and Youth Board chief announced

17:12

Zoo, botanical gardens latest to offer Ukrainian refugees free admission

16:48

'Otse uudistemajast': Reform support boosted by defense and security stance

16:31

Indrek Holst resigns as chief of Social Insurance Board

16:02

Estonia-Cyprus football game ticket revenue to buy food aid for Ukraine

16:01

Tartu Center rep calls war in Ukraine 'civil war' at city council meeting

15:40

Prosecutor General office requests Center MP parliamentary immunity waiver

15:21

Wastewater study shows coronavirus is still widespread

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.03

Estonian Rescue Board creating evacuation plans for cities

17.03

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia signs anti-war statement

16.03

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17.03

Utilitas plans to heat Tallinn with seawater, wastewater at peak times

15:15

Estonia expels 3 Russian diplomats for 'undermining security, propaganda' Updated

17.03

Supreme Court sentences mother to jail over HIV negligence death

17.03

Religious historian: In wartime, NATO won't come help us save our culture

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: