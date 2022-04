German foreign minister visiting Estonia on Thursday

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock will visit Estonia on Thursday.

Baerbock will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) and discuss bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid and energy dependence on Russia.

On Wednesday, all the three Baltic foreign ministers will meet with Baerbock in Riga, Latvia.

Germany has been criticized for its response to the war in Ukraine.

