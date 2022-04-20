Riigikogu Open House Day to highlight Year of Libraries, civil protection

The Riigikogu will celebrate its 103rd anniversary by holding an Open House Day on Saturday (April 23).

The day will begin with a welcome concert by Tallinn Trumpet Ensemble on the balcony of Toompea Castle and President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) will greet the visitors in the courtyard of the Castle.

Guided tours will be held throughout the day in Toompea Castle, visitors can meet MPs and climb the Pikk Hermann Tower.

To celebrate the Year of Libraries, the National Library will hold a pop-up library and web games, and the Tallinn Central Library will set up a reading nest with comic books, virtual reality, and will bring its Katarina Jee Mobile Library.

In the cafeteria, MPs Heiki Hepner, Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), Mati Raidma, and Marko Šorin will discuss civil protection which will be moderated by Urmas Vaino.

A traditional quiz show will take place in the Conference Hall between teams from schools and the Riigikogu team.

The Defence League, Women's Home Defence, Home Daughters, and Young Eagles will run workshops in the Castle and its courtyard. The Estonian War Museum will also hold a sale in support of Ukraine, and the Women's Home Defence is selling Blue Hepatica badges in support of war veterans.

There will be a concert by the Students of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater dedicated to Ukraine in the White Hall.

The Open House Day ends with the concert of the Defence League band Mustad Kolonelid in the courtyard.

The first representative body elected by the people in independent Estonia – the Constituent Assembly – convened in Tallinn on 23 April 1919. The Riigikogu is celebrating its anniversary for the first time after a two-year interval.

The entrance and all the activities and events are free of charge.

Editor: Helen Wright

