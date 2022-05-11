RIA agrees new 5-year Mobile-ID contract

A new five-year contact has been agreed between the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) and the certification service provider SK ID Solutions AS (SK) for Mobile-ID.

Mobile-ID will remain in use in its current form and all previously issued Mobile-IDs will remain in force until the end of their five-year period of validity and can still be used for e-services.

From July 2, when the new contract enters into force, Mobile-ID can be used in the self-service environment. Children aged seven and over will also be able to use the service with their parents' permission.

"Similarly with Smart-ID, it will be possible to have several Mobile-IDs at the same time in the future," said Liisa Lukin, member of the Management Board of SK.

RIA said called the new agreement "a reasonable choice".

"We were not looking for a novel solution which simply cannot be developed in six months," said Joonas Heiter, director of the State Information System at RIA.

"The unsuccessful Mobile-ID procurement in the end of last year also showed that there is currently no new technological solution offered which would be compatible with the situation of the Estonian e-state without extensive development and which would offer actual added value for the users," he added.

Looking into the future, the RIA has set its sights on the e-wallet or digital wallet, taking into consideration the developments of the electronic identity of the European Union.

"Technology will change in five years and by that time, there will probably be an innovative solution which can offer more options for the users," said Heiter.

More than 251,000 Mobile-IDs are currently in use and are used for completing ten million operations every month, on average. 

Editor: Helen Wright

