Watch live: Lennart Meri Conference 2022 opening panels

Too Old to Rock 'n' Roll, Too Young to Die? The OSCE at 50

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

What are the possible roles and positions of the OSCE in the architecture of international organizations?

Are its founding principles still valid in the changing security environment?

Speakers

Piotr Buras, senior policy fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations

Michael Carpenter, ambassador, U.S. Mission to the OSCE

Lolita Ciagane, international consultant, Various

Jyrki Katainen, president, Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament

Moderator: Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Tempus Fugit – Time Flees

5:05 p.m. - 6:30 p.m

Estonia, and other eastern European states, made good use of this window of opportunity to join the EU and NATO, spreading democracy and the rule of law. This path seemed obvious even if the opening of the window may have seemed unlikely. Elsewhere, however, angst, anger and a growing revanchism were either not sufficiently accounted for or, worse, were not noticed at all. And so, Europe's situation today instead recalls two other historical anniversaries. One rather grim: the centennial on 30 December, of the creation of the USSR. The other, still farther back in time, the birth one thousand years ago in Kyiv of Kievskaja Rus. Europe's future may be determined in the same place.

Has the tide of Europe's post-Cold War development turned?

What will be the aftermath of Russia's war in Ukraine for the international order

What role has the US to play in this process?

Could this be a once in a lifetime occasion for Ukrainians when hope and history rhyme?

Time flees, but can we grasp it and enjoy the possibilities it offers?

And will we be able to also show strategic patience when necessary?

Speakers

Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow, Atlantic Council

Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia

Ivan Krastev, chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament

Olha Stefanishyna (Participating virtually), deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

Moderator: Steven Erlanger, chief diplomatic correspondent, The New York Times

Agenda

The human, geopolitical and economic consequences of a war in the middle of Europe will inevitably be a major focus of our conference. The war has ushered in a new era that demands quick thinking, flexibility, and non-traditional solutions. We will consider whether our societies can live up to this challenge.

The subject of climate change, where mankind has no time left to waste, will be high on our agenda. We will ask whether there is sufficient global intellectual capacity and willpower to create coherent and sustainable programmes to meet the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement. We will also consider how we can avoid social confrontation and regional marginalisation and discuss the role of nuclear energy.

The war has also brought the topic of nuclear weapons back to prominence. This topic will feature on our agenda too.

As the conference will take place just a few weeks before NATO's Madrid summit, the future of the transatlantic alliance will be another key theme. Against the background of the new NATO Strategic Concept expected to be agreed at Madrid, our discussions will deal with NATO's ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment and, more immediately, to the unfolding situation in Ukraine. We will discuss its political leverage and possible military roles.

Our conference is well known for its Russian expertise. An authoritarian and belligerent Russia has turned itself into a pariah state. We will seek to contribute to an enhanced understanding of Russia and of the processes unfolding inside the country, as well as debating proposals for future policies.

We also aim to broaden the scope of the conference this year and to bring more attention to countries such as Australia, India, the regions of Central Asia and the Middle East, not least because China's ambitions increasingly affect these locations.

