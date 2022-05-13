Transport board procuring bodycams for technical inspection surveillance

Vehicle undergoing inspection, footage taken from the mandatory fixed camera.
Vehicle undergoing inspection, footage taken from the mandatory fixed camera. Source: ERR
The Transport Authority (Transpordiamet) is to purchase bodycams which will be used in vehicle roadworthiness inspections, mainly for the purpose of ensuring such inspections are conducted correctly.

The authority says that the move will cut costs by waiving the requirement for testing centers to have fixed cameras installed, adding that this will be passed on to the consumer in testing fees which, if not falling will at least not rise.

"At the same time, the introduction of personal cameras is important as it allows the Transport Authority to monitor the quality of the work of technical inspection points more and more effectively, something which cannot be detected with stationary wall cameras," the Transport Authority stated in a press release.

Erki Varma, communications manager of the Transport Board, told ERR that: "We waived our obligation to use these so-called main cameras on a daily basis at all technical inspection points. We confirmed the possibility of using personal cameras only in the framework of the surveillance procedure."

Varna added that the camera need not be head-mounted and, for instance, can be attached to a vehicle's front lights in order to survey its underside.

Fixed cameras would need to be used at the maximum, twice a year and for a maximum of two months at a time, starting from 2023.

The agency is to procure the cameras itself, with the purchase coming out of the 2023 budget.

The development was prompted by estimates that as many as 50,000 vehicles – 10 percent of the total – pass their technical inspection each year, despite having serious defects.

While new cars do not require yearly technical inspection, older models do.

The Transport Authority's site is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

