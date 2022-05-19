Estonia, Greece celebrate century of diplomatic relations

News
Part of Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgios Baltatzis' letter to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksander Hellat on May 19, 1922 in which Greece recognized the independent Republic of Estonia de jure.
Part of Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgios Baltatzis' letter to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksander Hellat on May 19, 1922 in which Greece recognized the independent Republic of Estonia de jure. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia and Greece on Thursday, May 19 marked 100 years since Greece recognized the Republic of Estonia de jure, laying the basis for formal diplomatic contacts.

Despite the geographical distance, the maritime nations of Estonia and Greece have a lot in common, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said according to a ministry press release.

"The landmark 100 years of diplomatic relations signify friendly communication between Estonia and Greece both in the past and in the future," Liimets said. "We value international law and the protection of democratic values and principles."

The Estonian minister noted that the two countries are good partners in the EU and allies in NATO, adding that she highly appreciates Greece's solidarity in supporting Ukraine as well as their participation in and contributions to the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCD COE).

The two countries are also united on several EU-related topics and connected by bilateral cooperation on digital issues, she continued, adding that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has consistently contributed to FRONTEX operation in Greece as well.

In a letter sent by Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgios Baltatzis to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksander Hellat on May 19, 1922, Greece recognized the Republic of Estonia de jure. The Greek Embassy in Tallinn was first opened in 1937 and reopened in February 2005.

Estonia's first charge d'affaires began working in Athens in April 1997. This April marked the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Estonian Embassy in Athens.

Click here to explore a detailed, illustrated timeline of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Greece.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Estonian government approves Finland, Sweden NATO accession draft protocols

17:36

Estonia, Greece celebrate century of diplomatic relations

17:00

Karl Lembit Laane: Higher education needs more money instead of fine-tuning

16:54

Government ties two more bills to confidence vote

16:40

Family benefits bill could be funded by raising taxes

16:06

Estonia's COVID strategy for fall aimed at keeping society open Updated

16:05

Reservists get in Javelin anti-tank missile live-firing practice

15:50

Second university degree and retraining to become more expensive

15:31

Tallinn allocates €400,000 for WTA tennis tournament

15:08

LSM: Riga renames 'Moscow' park

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

18.05

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

18.05

Tallinn fires TLT CEO Boroditš following paper's travel spending expose Updated

17.05

Estonia against Europe's express housing renovations plan

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

09:14

Gallery: Estonian LGBT Association hosts Rainbow Heroes awards gala

18.05

Price of gasoline hits new record in Estonia

17.05

Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: