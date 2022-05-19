Estonia, Greece celebrate century of diplomatic relations

Estonia and Greece on Thursday, May 19 marked 100 years since Greece recognized the Republic of Estonia de jure, laying the basis for formal diplomatic contacts.

Despite the geographical distance, the maritime nations of Estonia and Greece have a lot in common, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said according to a ministry press release.

"The landmark 100 years of diplomatic relations signify friendly communication between Estonia and Greece both in the past and in the future," Liimets said. "We value international law and the protection of democratic values and principles."

The Estonian minister noted that the two countries are good partners in the EU and allies in NATO, adding that she highly appreciates Greece's solidarity in supporting Ukraine as well as their participation in and contributions to the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCD COE).

The two countries are also united on several EU-related topics and connected by bilateral cooperation on digital issues, she continued, adding that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has consistently contributed to FRONTEX operation in Greece as well.

In a letter sent by Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgios Baltatzis to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksander Hellat on May 19, 1922, Greece recognized the Republic of Estonia de jure. The Greek Embassy in Tallinn was first opened in 1937 and reopened in February 2005.

Estonia's first charge d'affaires began working in Athens in April 1997. This April marked the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Estonian Embassy in Athens.

Click here to explore a detailed, illustrated timeline of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Greece.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!