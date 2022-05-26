Unions: No minimum wage hike mid-year

The Estonian Trade Unions Confederation said that it is clear their application for a minimum salary hike in the middle of 2022 will be rejected.

The unions sought an extraordinary minimum wage hike to €700 a month in the wake of growing living expenses and energy prices.

The proposal failed to find support at a meeting with employers and representatives of the government on Wednesday.

The confederation said this leaves unions free to join price hike protests that find traction in society.

The minimum salary is €3.86 an hour for €654 a month in 2022.

--

