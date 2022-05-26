Unions: No minimum wage hike mid-year

News
Wallet.
Wallet. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ ERR
News

The Estonian Trade Unions Confederation said that it is clear their application for a minimum salary hike in the middle of 2022 will be rejected.

The unions sought an extraordinary minimum wage hike to €700 a month in the wake of growing living expenses and energy prices.

The proposal failed to find support at a meeting with employers and representatives of the government on Wednesday.

The confederation said this leaves unions free to join price hike protests that find traction in society.

The minimum salary is €3.86 an hour for €654 a month in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Private higher education institutions want state aid to reduce inequality

13:39

Tallinn opts to include second basement level in megahospital plans

13:17

Defense minister: US support for NATO eastern flank is vital

13:02

Military vehicle convoys on the move in Estonia during Siil exercise

12:52

School for 800 Ukrainian children set to open in Tallinn

12:17

ERR in Kharkiv: Battles still within earshot but ordinary life recovering

11:41

Gallery: Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru Barbie unveiled

11:12

LSM: Latvian parliament debating mandatory Soviet monument removal bill

10:54

Statistics: Construction volume up 14 percent on year to Q1 2022

10:20

Unions: No minimum wage hike mid-year

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

25.05

Estonian restaurants awarded Michelin stars

23.05

Estonia's first Michelin restaurants to be unveiled Wednesday

23.05

Photos: 16-foot Zelenskyy sand sculpture built in Estonian town of Tõrva

25.05

Kallas: There can be no way back to business as usual with Putin's Russia Updated

25.05

Opposition leader: Government has been irresponsibly fueling war hysteria

24.05

Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir

25.05

US Air Force displays equipment at Kuressaare Airport

25.05

Reservists who failed to attend Siil exercise without notice number 1,400

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: