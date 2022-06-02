Engine fire interrupts Ott Tänak's Rally Sardinia test run

Ott Tänak is in action in Sardinia the Hyundai i20 this weekend, for round five of the WRC 2022 championship series.

Tänak won Rally Italia Sardegna in 2017 for Ford, but has not triumphed on the narrow, twisty, sandy and bumpy mountain roads since then. Last year, he went into day three in the lead, only to go out after falling foul of one of the many rocks which litter the circuit.

Thursday, June 2

In Thursday morning's test, Tänak put in a time of 2.24.9 on the first test, but had to drop out temporarily after that after a minor engine fire, which he and his co-driver Martin Järveoja got under control, broke out in the Hyundai.

A second pass several hours later, while faster at 2.19.3, only placed him in 11th place ahead of Thursday evening's stage one proper.

Tänak's teammate Thierry Neuville (Belgium) put in the best test time, followed by a pair of Toyota drivers; Esapekka Lappi (Finland) and Elfyn Evans (Wales).

Another Finn and current championship leader Kalle Rovanperä came fifth (see image below).

UPDATE: After the 1st pass of SD @OttTanak and Martin were forced to stop on the road section due to a technical problem on the engine side. There was a small fire in the engine bay which the crew managed to stop. The car has been fixed and the crew is allowed to run again on SD. — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) June 2, 2022

The first stage takes place from 7 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday,

Eight more stages follow on Friday and Saturday each, with four more on the last day, Sunday.

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR's Sports portal's live-blog.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!