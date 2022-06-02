Engine fire interrupts Ott Tänak's Rally Sardinia test run

Sports
Hyundai garage.
Hyundai garage. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

Ott Tänak is in action in Sardinia the Hyundai i20 this weekend, for round five of the WRC 2022 championship series.

Tänak won Rally Italia Sardegna in 2017 for Ford, but has not triumphed on the narrow, twisty, sandy and bumpy mountain roads since then. Last year, he went into day three in the lead, only to go out after falling foul of one of the many rocks which litter the circuit.

Thursday, June 2

In Thursday morning's test, Tänak put in a time of 2.24.9 on the first test, but had to drop out temporarily after that after a minor engine fire, which he and his co-driver Martin Järveoja got under control, broke out in the Hyundai.

A second pass several hours later, while faster at 2.19.3, only placed him in 11th place ahead of Thursday evening's stage one proper.

Tänak's teammate Thierry Neuville (Belgium) put in the best test time, followed by a pair of Toyota drivers; Esapekka Lappi (Finland) and Elfyn Evans (Wales).

Another Finn and current championship leader Kalle Rovanperä came fifth (see image below).

The first stage takes place from 7 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday,

Eight more stages follow on Friday and Saturday each, with four more on the last day, Sunday.

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR's Sports portal's live-blog.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Five-year trend shows declining forest reserves — agency

16:23

Engine fire interrupts Ott Tänak's Rally Sardinia test run

15:50

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

15:13

EKRE MP: Kindergarten bill would not have achieved what it set out to

14:50

Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

14:10

Kiik: Center kindergarten bill support was based on incomplete information

13:51

Apartment building reconstruction stalls due to uncertainty, rising costs

13:12

Ukrainian Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk: I am talking about who we are

12:55

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

12:37

Number of Ukrainians crossing Estonia's eastern border triples in Q1

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

31.05

Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

01.06

Prime minster: EU debate on calling Putin was 'heated'

01.06

Language practice cafes open across Estonia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

01.06

EDF commander: I no longer believe in deterrence

10:09

EKRE and Center join forces to quash kindergarten reform bill

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: