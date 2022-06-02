Ott Tänak in sixth place after Sardinia rally day one

Ott Tänak is in action in Sardinia the Hyundai i20 this weekend, for round five of the WRC 2022 championship series, lying in sixth place after Thursday's initial stage.

Tänak won Rally Italia Sardegna in 2017 for Ford, but has not triumphed on the narrow, twisty, sandy and bumpy mountain roads since then. Last year, he went into day three in the lead, only to go out after falling foul of one of the many rocks which litter the circuit.

Thursday, June 2

Tänak came sixth in the opening, short, 3.23km Olbia-Cabu Abbas evening stage, while his teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville (Belgium) was fastest, and 1.3s ahead of the Estonian. Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) is second, followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), and two Finns, Kalle Rovanperä and Esapekka Lappi, both also with Toyota.

In Thursday morning's test, Tänak put in a time of 2.24.9 on the first test, but had to drop out temporarily after that after a minor engine fire, which he and his co-driver Martin Järveoja got under control, broke out in the Hyundai.

A second pass several hours later, while faster at 2.19.3, only placed him in 11th place ahead of Thursday evening's stage one proper.

Neuville (Belgium) put in the best test time, followed by Lappi and Evans (Wales).

Current championship leader Rovanperä came fifth.

UPDATE: After the 1st pass of SD @OttTanak and Martin were forced to stop on the road section due to a technical problem on the engine side. There was a small fire in the engine bay which the crew managed to stop. The car has been fixed and the crew is allowed to run again on SD. — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) June 2, 2022

Friday's first stage (of eight) started at 8.01 a.m. Friday.

Eight more stages follow on Saturday, with four more on the last day, Sunday.

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR's Sports portal's live-blog.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!