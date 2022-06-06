Maret Maripuu to run Social Insurance Board

Maret Maripuu.
Maret Maripuu. Source: Labor Inspectorate
Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo appointed Maret Maripuu the new director general of the Estonian National Social Insurance Board (SKA). She will take office on July 1.

Maripuu has been active in the social domain as an MP, social minister and head of the Estonian Labor Inspectorate.

Maarjo Mändmaa, secretary general of the Ministry of Social Affairs, said that the incoming director will have the challenge of turning SKA into an organization that excels in crises and when adjusting to future expectations.

Maripuu was picked by the Government Office's executives selection committee. The competition to find the next director general received nine applications, with two making it to the final round.

Maripuu has been running the labor watchdog since 2014, served as minister of social affairs in 2007-2009 and as MP in several compositions of the Riigikogu in 1999-2011. She has a master's degrees in law (Academy Nord) and health sciences (University of Tartu).

Maripuu's predecessor Indrek Holst left office on March 31 following criticism of handling refugees and pensions home delivery.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

