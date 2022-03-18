Indrek Holst resigns as chief of Social Insurance Board

Indrek Holst is resigning as director general of the Social Insurance Board (SKA) and moving to the private sector, the SKA announced on Friday afternoon. Holst's final day in office will be March 31.

"What is most important is that the SKA has managed to do its job — those in need who have fled from Putin's war in Ukraine have been housed, and Estonia is helping them in every way possible," Holst said according to a board press release, adding that there was no doubt in his mind that his colleagues at the SKA would be capable of continuing to successfully handle the crisis going forward.

"Naturally we have made mistakes as well — the situation is new to the entire state," he continued. "And I believe that making mistakes in such a situation is to be expected to some extent as well. What's important is that we learn from them."

The decision to switch to the private sector was his personal one, Holst added.

The timing of Holst's decision to resign is admittedly very difficult for everyone, admitted Ministry of Social Affairs Secretary General Maarjo Mändmaa.

"Estonia has never had to accept so many refugees before," Mändmaa said.

"Due to the constantly changing external environment, we have dynamically changed both the ministry and the SKA's organization of work for now, and due to the very high number of refugees, we have implemented an emergency plan according to which various state institutions are working together as one united team," the secretary general explained.

"The SKA has a strong team, which will have to pull together even more now," he said. "We will support them in any way we can on the ministry's part, and we hope to find the organization a new director quickly."

Indrek Holst began serving as director general of the SKA on March 1, 2021. He previously worked for an extended period as head of SEB Life and Pension Insurance.

--

