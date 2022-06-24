Tänak third after Rally Kenya day two

Ott Tänak lies in third place at the end of day two of Safari Rally Kenya, despite having to wrestle with a broken gear stick earlier Friday morning.

At the end of the day's events, the Estonian was third overall, 25.3 seconds behind race leader, Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä (Finland)

Elfyin Evans is in second place for Toyota, while another Toyota man, Takamoto Katsuta, is fourth, and Tänak's teammate at Hyundai Thierry Neuville is fifth. Sebastien Ogier is sixth in the Toyota Yaris.

The rally, which reappeared on the WRC calendar last year after an 18-year hiatus, saw Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja going into the weekend off the back of their win at the last race, in Sardinia at the start of the month, and lying in third place in the championship table.

Eight-time champion, Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), won the opening stage on Thursday evening, followed by Tänak, then Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and the other Sebastien, veteran driver and nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb (France, M-Sport Ford), followed by Toyota's Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta.

The tough conditions tested drivers thoroughly on Friday and will continue to do so through to Sunday, while Tänak, who finished third at the event last year, said he was looking forward to the challenge.

That challenge wasn't long in the coming, when the Estonian's gear stick broke on the Hyundai i20 Friday morning, meaning he had to struggle to finish the stage, using a wheel wrench as a makeshift gear lever on the next pass, rising to fifth on the stage, then second on the third pass.

Tänak joked of the incident that perhaps automatic gearboxes would be easier, noting that Järveoja probably put the broken gearstick somewhere.

The pair rose to seventh after that stage and going in to the maintenance break – during which the gear lever issue can be fixed – while Loeb had to drop out due to engine troubles, promoting them to seventh place at lunchtime.

"I'm proud that we were able to finish the last attempt. I don't know what happened in the meantime, because the track is very poor. The road is very soft and as the sand is constantly flying up, visibility is very poor and I have no idea where we are going," Tänak said.

Later on, Tänak and Järvoja rose to fifth, and then third by day's end.

Other drivers to have issues included Englishman Gus Greensmith (M-Sport Ford) who had a rear tire burst, and Tänak's teammates at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville (Belgium) and Oliver Solberg (Sweden/Norway).

The 124.2km of Friday's stages continue after lunch, followed by 150.9km on Saturday and 82.7km on the final day, Sunday.

