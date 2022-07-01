Cyanobacteria confirmed at Pirita beach

News
Possible cyanobacteria in Lake Peipus.
Possible cyanobacteria in Lake Peipus. Source: Heath Board.
News

Cyanobacteria has been found at Pirita beach in Tallinn, the Health Board confirmed this week. Bathers should monitor their health after swimming.

Water samples taken on Monday showed there was a small level of the toxic algae in the sea which points to a moderate bloom.

A larger patch has been observable off Estonia's north coast for a week or so. Cyanobacteria blooms depend on water temperature and wind direction.

The Health Board recommends bathers pay attention to their health after swimming in the sea and wash with soap and water afterward. Children and pets should not be allowed to swallow seawater from shallow areas.

It is possible to be poisoned by the algae toxins and small children, the elderly and animals are particularly at risk. Symptoms include those similar to the flu along with reddening of the skin and eyes, diarrhea, fever, runny nose and cough, muscle aches and dizziness.

If poisoning is suspected, contact the Health Board's 24-hour hotline on 16662.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

Haapsalu's Tchaikovsky Festival renamed White Nights Music Festival

14:16

Estonian Orthodox Church ends year in budget deficit

13:44

Paide youngsters lend a hand on farm alongside Ukrainian refugees

13:14

Senior doctor: Reform politicized Tallinn Hospital project from the start

12:51

Fifth annual Station Narva festival set to take place in early September

12:34

Kallas: Education minister will continue until new coalition is agreed

12:25

EDF commander: An Estonian will lead the new division headquarters

11:48

Health Board calls for caution on beaches after person steps on sea urchin

11:23

Narva's Estonian population has increased

10:52

Elektrilevi hikes network connection fee 3 percent from October

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

30.06

Criminal proceedings prompt Liina Kersna to resign as education minister

29.06

Daily: Food delivery service Bolt avoids paying couriers' income tax

30.06

Canada to open up full embassy in Estonia

30.06

1.4 magnitude earthquake measured off Estonian coast

30.06

Tallinn Zoo polar bears Friida and Rasputin seek shelter from summer heat

30.06

Isamaa leader: Reform are to blame for coalition talks impasse, not us

30.06

Tallinn Mayor: Funding removal means major hospital will not be built

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: