Tartu's district heating prices to rise

News
Heating pipes.
Heating pipes. Source: Adven Eesti
News

District heating will rise in Tartu this autumn for the first time in a decade, and other providers may follow in their footsteps.

Due to the rising price of wood chips and the gas needed during peak consumption times, Tartu's provider Gren Eesti plans to increase its rates in September.

The company will now approach with Competition Authority to get the go-ahead.

"No one sells us fuel at the 2012 price anymore, and if fuel prices rise, without a doubt, so will the cost of heat. Currently, the price per megawatt hour is €53, and I think that the price of district heating in Tartu will be over €70 per megawatt-hour," said Margo Külaots, chairman of the board of Gren Estonia.  

The price of Tartu's district heating is one of the lowest in the country, but the change will be felt by many who live in the area. Several people told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" they are worried about prices.

The City of Tartu is also planning to switch several of its building from gas to district heating and now it may need additional funding to do so, Deputy Mayor Priit Humala said.

"We have not been notified of the price increase in September, and we have not been able to take it into account in any way yet. We may have to take it into account in a second supplementary budget," he said.

District heating providers Adven and Utilitas, which operate elsewhere in Estonia, including, Tallinn, are also keeping an eye on the market but have not made any decisions yet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:15

Ministry: Heating with shale oil in Narva allowed

10:43

Tartu's district heating prices to rise

10:16

Number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 doubles in one month

09:53

Kallas: I hope government lasts until next elections

09:39

Average electricity price drops to €202

09:00

Estonia's new coalition agreement

08:44

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

18.07

Administrative court rejects diplomat Clyde Kull case against ISS again

18.07

Estonian hotel, spa rates to go up this fall

18.07

Over 1,700 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia last week

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office Updated

15.07

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

18.07

Infringement proceedings against Estonia mounting

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: