Ieva Ilves to run in Latvian elections

Ieva Ilves.
Ieva Ilves. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Digital and cyber security expert Ieva Ilves, wife of former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, will stand as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming Latvian elections this autumn.

Ieva Ilves is an information and digital policy adviser to the President of Latvia Eglis Levits and has previously worked at the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

She will run for the Attīstībai/Par! (Development! For!) party list in Vidzeme County, northern Latvia.

Ilves made the announcement in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.

"A lot has been achieved while working in Riga Palace [for the President], the ministry of defense and public administration. But to have an impact in political decision-making, to follow through on the implementation of these decisions, one must go into politics," she said.

"Latvia is a small country, and I am confident that we can accomplish more with technology. A state can be more efficient, everyone can earn more and live more prosperously."       

Ilves also stood as a candidate for the party in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

The Latvian elections will take place on October 1.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves was president of Estonia between 2006-2016.

Editor: Helen Wright

