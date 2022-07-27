Tele2 wins Estonia's third 5G license

A cellular mast (photo is illustrative).
A cellular mast (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Telecommunications operator Tele2 Eesti won the third auctioned 5G license for €1.6 million on Tuesday, the competition's first day.

The company placed the highest bid for the 3410-3800 MHz frequency band and can start building its network after the license fee and state fee have been paid.

Only Tele2 Eesti AS bid for the third license, said Kristi Talving, director general of the Consumer Protection and Technical Supervision Agency. Only companies which had not won the first or second auctions could participate.

"The tender was somewhat unexpectedly quickly finalized, but we congratulate all the winners of the auctions," said Talving.

The other licenses were won by Elisa Eesti and Telia Eesti, who paid €7.2 million and €8.5 million respectively.

Six more auctions will be held in autumn for the next 5G frequency band (694-790 MHz).

Editor: Helen Wright

