Second 5G license auction reaches €5.7-million mark

The second 5G cellphone license auction has reached €5.7 million as of Monday morning.

Three companies are in the running, Telia, Tele2 and Lithuanian firm Bite, while the auction reached its 42nd bidding round as of Monday morning.

Britt-Heleen Kandimaa, head of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) said of the auction that: "We cannot predict how long the competition will last. Everything depends on the bidders."

Elisa won the first auction for the first available 5G bandwidth, meaning it cannot take part in the current or third, and final, auction.

The first auction took 57 rounds to determine the winning bid, of €7.2 million, made by Elisa on May 27.

The company has already opened its 5G network on the frequencies whose license it holds, and is offering internet packages which can be used with an outdoor router in the frequency band.

Once the winner of the second auction is announced, the third and final auction can commence.

Since three licenses have been placed on auction, with one already having been won and three companies still to win a license, one of the remaining three firms – Telia, Tele2 or Bite – will not be successful in its bid.

