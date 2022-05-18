Estonia's first 5G frequency license auction bids rise to €5.2 million

News
News

Two weeks after the opening of Estonia's first 5G frequency license auction the bids have risen to €5.2 million.

The opening price was €1.6 million and so far four companies — Elisa, Telia, Tele2 and Bite — are bidding. Each new bid must be €100,000 higher than the previous highest bid.

This is the first of three licenses to be auctioned. The winner of the first round cannot bid for the second or third licenses.

The frequency bands 3410-3480 MHz and 3600-3660 MHz were put up for auction on Tuesday. The lower bands are easier to use as those that exceeded 3600 MHz have restrictions.

For example, in Eastern Estonia, permission to operate must be sought from Russia as the country uses the same band for satellite communications.

The competition works on the assumption that Russia will remove the restrictions so the frequency bands can be divided into three: 3410-3540 MHz, 3540-3670 MHz and 3670-3800 MHz.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18.05

Estonia's first 5G frequency license auction bids rise to €5.2 million

18.05

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

18.05

Tallinn fires TLT CEO Boroditš following paper's travel spending expose Updated

18.05

Health Board hopes to treat coronavirus similarly to flu this winter

18.05

IMF concludes Estonia policy consultations, advises more targeted support

18.05

Entire sculpture collection put on display at Kadriorg Museum

18.05

Estonia's air travel recovering, but plane tickets expected to rise

18.05

Kallas requests energy price scenario forecast from economy minister

18.05

Price of gasoline hits new record in Estonia

18.05

Baltic PMs will do 'utmost' to support Finland, Sweden's NATO bids

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

17.05

Estonia against Europe's express housing renovations plan

18.05

Tallinn fires TLT CEO Boroditš following paper's travel spending expose Updated

18.05

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

17.05

Soviet war memorial 'disappears' from Pärnu County cemetery

16.05

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

17.05

EDF commander: Russia cannot occupy the Baltic states

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: