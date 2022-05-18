Estonia's first 5G frequency license auction bids rise to €5.2 million

Two weeks after the opening of Estonia's first 5G frequency license auction the bids have risen to €5.2 million.

The opening price was €1.6 million and so far four companies — Elisa, Telia, Tele2 and Bite — are bidding. Each new bid must be €100,000 higher than the previous highest bid.

This is the first of three licenses to be auctioned. The winner of the first round cannot bid for the second or third licenses.

The frequency bands 3410-3480 MHz and 3600-3660 MHz were put up for auction on Tuesday. The lower bands are easier to use as those that exceeded 3600 MHz have restrictions.

For example, in Eastern Estonia, permission to operate must be sought from Russia as the country uses the same band for satellite communications.

The competition works on the assumption that Russia will remove the restrictions so the frequency bands can be divided into three: 3410-3540 MHz, 3540-3670 MHz and 3670-3800 MHz.

