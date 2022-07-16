Telia wins Estonia's second 5G frequency auction

A total of 70 rounds for the frequency band 3410-3800 MHz took place, the Consumer Protection and Technical Supervision Authority (TTJA) said on Friday.

The second license auction launched on June 9 with a starting price of €1,597,000.

Elisa won the first frequency license auction with €7.2 million.

The third and final auction will take place after the state fee and license fee for the second frequency license have been received by the TTJA.

Telia and Elisa will not be allowed to participate, which leaves Tele2 and Lithuania's Bite to complete for the winning bid.

